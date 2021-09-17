CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Dempsey accused of 'terrorizing' the 'Grey's Anatomy' set in new tell-all book

By Lizzy Buczak
 9 days ago
A new book claims Patrick Dempsey’s behavior on the set “Grey’s Anatomy” wasn’t always “McDreamy.”. Allegations of his occasional problematic behavior were detailed in the upcoming unauthorized tell-all book, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy," by Lynette Rice. "How to Save a Life: The Inside...

www.audacy.com

