Wausau, WI

Newman soccer team shut out by Marshfield Columbus

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 9 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

The Newman Catholic soccer team on Thursday was defeated by Marshfield Columbus in a Central Wisconsin Conference matchup.

Marshfield’s Alex Edwards scored at 25.29 on an assist from Cy Becker, while Brandon Lang added an unassisted goal at 30.31. Alex Edwards scored again at 57.58 with an assist from Mira Torbey and assisted Charlie Moore at 66.40 for Marshfield.

Newman’s Owen Reeves racked up eight saves in the loss, while Lucas Kreklau of Columbus had three.

The final score was Marshfield Columbus 4, Newman Catholic 0.

