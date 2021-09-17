CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Untold Truth Of Fearne Cotton

By Adrianna MacPherson
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFearne Cotton has been a staple of the entertainment industry for decades now. Cotton got her start at just 15 years old when she won a competition to snag a presenting gig on the early morning kids' show "The Disney Club," per Good Housekeeping. She transformed that teenage gig into a lasting career in the entertainment industry, lending her skills as a presenter to a huge variety of television programs, weighing in on everything from interior design to pop music (via Hello! Magazine).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
Refinery29

Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

In an emotional post shared to Instagram late Wednesday night, legendary '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics after she was "brutally disfigured" by the company's CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fearne Cotton
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Interior Design#Nme#Plant Based News#Given Cotton#Instagram
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Dua Lipa?

Pop star Dua Lipa is known all over the world for her unique music style and amazing good looks. The 26-year-old English singer has been in the music industry for almost a decade and has provided several singles that have dominated both UK and US charts since her rise to fame, including “Be The One” and “IDGAF.”
MUSIC
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mashed.com

Rachael Ray Fans Are Loving Buddy Valastro's 'Shagadellic' Sweet 16 Cake

Rachael Ray kicked off the 16th season of her long-running television show in style with a shagadellic rainbow cake created just for her by her personal friend and renowned cake maestro Buddy Valastro. In a video shared on the "Rachael Ray," Valastro hinted at his inspiration as he began to adorn the two-tier cake with an array of bright frosting colors. "We're children of the same era, right? Who doesn't remember those crazy shag carpets, right? And those crazy colors, right? So this is like a shagadellic-style cake," he explained.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy