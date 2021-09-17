CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
670,000 flags on the National Mall pay tribute to America’s devastating COVID-19 losses

By Rachel Hartigan
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovering 20 acres beneath the Washington Monument, the somber memorial leaves space for us to grieve. Beneath the Washington Monument hundreds of thousands of small white flags flutter in the hot breeze. Landscape workers and volunteers walk among them, stooping to plant the flags 10 inches apart until they fill 20 acres of the National Mall. Each flag represents an American life lost to COVID-19.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Salamanca Press

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

An art exhibit has opened on the National Mall, featuring more than 660,000 white flags to mark the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c52b9dbae284021a88020752308be94.
