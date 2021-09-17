670,000 flags on the National Mall pay tribute to America’s devastating COVID-19 losses
Covering 20 acres beneath the Washington Monument, the somber memorial leaves space for us to grieve. Beneath the Washington Monument hundreds of thousands of small white flags flutter in the hot breeze. Landscape workers and volunteers walk among them, stooping to plant the flags 10 inches apart until they fill 20 acres of the National Mall. Each flag represents an American life lost to COVID-19.www.nationalgeographic.com
