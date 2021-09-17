670,000 flags on the National Mall pay tribute to America’s devastating COVID-19 losses

Some species quickly responded to lower levels of human activity, but whether their return to urban areas is good for them—or not—remains unclear. While viral posts about dolphins returning to the canals of Venice during the 2020 lockdowns were fake news, the “nature is healing” memes weren’t altogether wrong. Reduced human activity in spring 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19, led to considerable changes in migratory patterns and habitat use for birds across the United States and Canada, according to a study published today in Science Advances.

