Cooking is an important life skill. Yet, a 2013 survey by Boston’s Tuft’s University revealed 28 percent of Americans don’t know how to cook. The findings may explain why many adults rely on takeout. Make sure when your kiddos eventually leave the nest, they don’t fall into that percentage. Cooking is a skill teens should definitely have in their wheelhouse before heading off to college. Introducing kids to cooking should happen way before senior year of high school. When kids start getting comfortable in the kitchen at an early age, by the time they’re teens they will be able to make meals on their own. So, what are the best ways to get kids cooking in the kitchen?

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO