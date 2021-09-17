Will cleaning up mistakes be enough against the Cardinals?
It’s easy to write off the 2021 Minnesota Vikings after one week. Not only did they lose to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime, but their Week 2 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, dismantled the Tennessee Titans 38-13. Arizona’s third-year quarterback, Kyler Murray, threw four touchdown passes and ran another one in. Edge rusher Chandler Jones embarrassed Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to the tune of five sacks. He now faces Rashod Hill in Week 2, and it’s hard to imagine that Jones won’t wreak havoc again.www.audacy.com
