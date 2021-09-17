CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grimes's Son X Æ A-Xii Doesn't Call Her "Mom"

By Christopher Luu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes's sword and illuminated book-as-clutch may have stolen the show at the 2021 Met Gala — a tough task when she was also wearing a metal face mask and an Iris Van Herpen gown — but as behind-the-scenes clips from Vogue rolled out onto the internet, the singer's getting-ready routine is making big headlines, too. While she prepped for the gala, she explained that being a mom has changed her as an artist and that much like her unorthodox approach to music, she has an unconventional view on being a mom.

