MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 7:15 p.m. there was a report of a reckless driver, driving a green sedan, traveling southbound on highway 51. The vehicle exited on highway 64 into the City of Merrill near the South Ridge Ave. stoplights. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at a gas station in that area. The vehicle displayed a State of Minnesota license plate. The operator of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. The subject was arrested for an OWI 2nd offense.