Animation: A Hmong refugee’s journey to the United States

This is the Radio Boston rundown for September 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. More than a dozen Massachusetts elected officials are publicly condemning the Biden administration's treatment of Haitian immigrants seeking shelter in the U.S. This morning, we got news that the U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, is resigning, saying he refuses to be associated with the United States' "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees." Massachusetts is home of the third-largest Haitian community in the country, so we check in with Marie St Fleur, former State Representative, and the first Haitian-American elected to state office in the United States, about how the current situation is resonating across Greater Boston and the rest of the state.
