Animation: A Hmong refugee’s journey to the United States

By Chaas Toborg, Nick Refuerzo
kjrh.com
 9 days ago

The U.S. Hmong population has nearly doubled since the year 2000. It’s been on the rise since the end of the Vietnam War when those who helped the CIA from nearby Laos fled a violent revenge campaign. Now, one man is sharing his experience as a Hmong American with the hope it may help others.

