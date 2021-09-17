CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Review: Dogma and Critique; Quit Lit for Senior Scholars

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Quit lit” began as a genre by scholars at the institutional margins — graduate students suffering from endlessly protracted job searches, adjuncts wondering how much longer they could scrape together poorly paid teaching gigs. But the genre has recently attracted voices from the center. In The Chronicle, William Pannapacker’s “On Why I’m Leaving Academe” dwells primarily on worsening labor conditions: “Higher education has stopped being an attractive place to work — if it ever was, for most — and its prospects for improvement were bleak even before the pandemic.”

