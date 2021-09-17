The Review: Dogma and Critique; Quit Lit for Senior Scholars

The rigorous research and scholarly perspective of Alan Dowty’s Arabs and Jews in Ottoman Palestine shines a light on issues of the Arab-Israel conflict that others have overlooked. Dowty convincingly demonstrates that from its inception, there were unique deep-seated issues embedded in the Zionist return to the land in the 1880’s that were bound to lead to conflict. The book focuses on the misconceptions, ignorance, arrogance and false narratives of the Chovavei Zion/early Zionists, and claims that these lay at the bedrock of the conflict. After his thorough examination of these issues and their context, Dowty goes so far as to suggest that “Given these points of departure, it is hard to see how the conflict could have evolved much differently… The die was cast.”

