Latest FOX

Lisa's solo era is showing no signs of slowing down. Nearly two weeks after smashing YouTube records with her captivating "Lalisa" music video, the Blackpink superstar dropped a performance video for her album's second track, "Money," and the choreography can only be described as *chef's kiss*. The video kicks off with Lisa and a group of backup dancers showing off their in-sync moves on an abandoned road in front of a neon billboard that reads, "Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant." Less than a minute in, the scene changes and transports everyone to a giant abandoned building where the dance party continues as Lisa sings, "Dolla' bills, dolla' bills / Watch it fallin' for me / I love the way that feels." Watch the full video above to see Lisa hitting every single move with expert precision, and prepare to see this dance routine all over TikTok in 3, 2, 1 . . .

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO