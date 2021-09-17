Latest FOX

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

FOX Mark Your Calendars! Your Fall Schedule Is Going to Revolve Around These 4 TV Shows. Halloween 90+ Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples. TV A Guide to Who Has Been Unmasked on The Masked Singer Season 5. by Kelsie Gibson 6 months ago. Fall TV A Guide to...

www.popsugar.com

The US Sun

The Masked Singer: Who is Dalmatian?

FOX promised fans that the Masked Singer's newest costumes will "shock" them. With an exciting new season set to premiere on September 22, the Masked Singer keeps dropping hints. Who is Dalmatian?. The Dalmatian was the first new competitor announced by Fox on August 6 2021. The floppy-eared dog sports...
TV & VIDEOS
wpgh53.com

FOX 53 Insider: Dr. Oz

PITTSBURGH — Season 13 of The Dr. Oz Show is now airing on Pittsburgh's FOX 53!. On this week's FOX 53 Insider, Darren Zaslau chats with Dr. Oz about what to watch on the new season. Dr. Oz also speaks about how the 10-time Emmy Award winning show has grown since it first began in 2009 and how a conversation with Oprah Winfrey helped launch his television career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Randy Fox

Heard an ad on the radio for Specs Howard Broadcasting School and it seemed like it would be fun. 2. What did you dream of becoming when you were a kid?. 3. How was the transition from Sacramento to Albuquerque? What was the biggest change, lifestyle-wise?. I would say just...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Fantasy Island season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following tonight’s big finale on Fox, can you expect a Fantasy Island season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth tackling here. So where do we kick things off? Well, let’s just say that...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Get Ready to Return to the City of Love — Emily in Paris Season 2 Premieres This Year

Break out the red beret, because Emily in Paris is returning for season two this year. On Thursday, Netflix shared the first glimpse of the upcoming season, which features Lily Collins as Emily Cooper as well as returning stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and more. Naturally, there will be even more fun, fashion, and shots of France as Emily stands by a romantically lit Eiffel Tower.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Who is Baby from The Masked Singer 2021?

BACK again for season three, The Masked Singer Australia has its fans hard at work to uncover mysteries. Baby, one of the contestants for the 2021 reality TV singing competition has been taking viewers' on a ride... from creeping them out with the mask to intriguing their curiosities. Who is...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Ozark Season 3 is coming back to Netflix with ten new episodes this year. Directing the first two episodes, Jason Bateman announced the renewal on Twitter. Therefore, what can we expect to happen with the Burde family in the crime drama series? Will it continue to be a hit or not? A fact is that the Ozark team has a five-year plan but is open to extending the storyline beyond that.
TV SERIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 celebrity cast revealed

The celebrity cast for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" was announced Wednesday. Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 with Tyra Banks returning as host and executive producer following her debut last year as the show's first Black female host and solo emcee. This...
TV SHOWS
PopSugar

Watch Blackpink's Lisa Crush Some Wild Dance Choreography in Her "Money" Performance Video

Lisa's solo era is showing no signs of slowing down. Nearly two weeks after smashing YouTube records with her captivating "Lalisa" music video, the Blackpink superstar dropped a performance video for her album's second track, "Money," and the choreography can only be described as *chef's kiss*. The video kicks off with Lisa and a group of backup dancers showing off their in-sync moves on an abandoned road in front of a neon billboard that reads, "Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant." Less than a minute in, the scene changes and transports everyone to a giant abandoned building where the dance party continues as Lisa sings, "Dolla' bills, dolla' bills / Watch it fallin' for me / I love the way that feels." Watch the full video above to see Lisa hitting every single move with expert precision, and prepare to see this dance routine all over TikTok in 3, 2, 1 . . .
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Toni Braxton (‘The Masked Singer’ Pufferfish) unmasked interview: ‘It was nice to feel light for a moment’

In what host Nick Cannon called “the biggest upset in ‘The Masked Singer’ history,” Pufferfish was eliminated from Group A at the end of Thursday night’s episode, revealing herself to be Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton. The panel was gobsmacked to find out the “Unbreak My Heart” songstress had been throwing her voice to fool them throughout her performance of Dua Lipa‘s hit song “Levitating.” In addition to disguising her unmistakable tone, Braxton was forced to wear a face mask underneath her Pufferfish costume due to having lupus and needing to take extra precaution against Covid-19. Unfortunately, it muffled her voice and...
MUSIC

