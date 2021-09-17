It's premature to declare economic victory from the Covid crash

Millions of American workers are set to receive $600 relief checks soon as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Build Back Better plans. Earlier this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, which allocated $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farm and food workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which allocated money to community development financial institutions that serve minority communities.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO