CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Selling F&B during a pandemic

By Guest Contributor
Hotels Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worldwide pandemic isn’t quite over, but these days, the food and beverage departments of hotels are mostly busier than ever. That said, pandemic-related circumstances can change at a moment’s notice and F&B departments must be ready to adjust on the fly. Contributed by Jeanette Hurt “What we’re seeing [especially in Las Vegas] is that the world is coming back pretty quickly,” said Jason Lapin, president of Blau + Associates, a Las Vegas-based F&B operator and consultancy. “I want to be cautious, and there’s probably some hard lessons learned over the past year, as an operator and consultant to other…

www.hotelsmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Obesity in children accelerated during the pandemic

Children and teens gained weight at a more "alarming" rate during the pandemic, especially those who are overweight or obese, a CDC report out Thursday shows. Why it matters: The study, which analyzed more than 430,000 kids ages two- to 19-years-old, supports warnings by experts who said the nationwide closures of schools and early child care settings may have reduced the ability for children to have regular physical activity and access to healthy meals.
WEIGHT LOSS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Gardening Industry Blooms During Pandemic

The pandemic brought many changes to our business community including positive ones. For example, in the gardening industry, some retailers saw as much as a 300 percent increase in their business. Bonnie Plants, the nation’s largest grower of plants for home gardens, estimated there were 20 million new gardeners in 2020. Our next guest has been right in the middle of that trend.
LEXINGTON, SC
Only In New Mexico

One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million

When you are looking for a luxurious, beautiful, and relaxing getaway, head to Santa Fe and book a stay at the Bishop’s Lodge. This luxury resort is the first of its kind in the area and it provides comfort, fresh air, a wellness focus, and some enchanting views. In fact, many media outlets have listed […] The post One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F B#Pandemic#Blau Associates#Hotelsmag Com#Logging
cdcgamingreports.com

20 years later: looking back at Las Vegas on 9/11

20 years ago on Sept. 11, an empty McCarran International Airport shut down for the first time ever and the Las Vegas Strip went through some unexpected closures. “There’s really no words to describe walking through an empty airport.”. McCarran Airport director Rosemary Vassiliadis still has vivid memories of when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
painnewsnetwork.org

Epidemiological Sleuthing During the Pandemic

How do we figure out what is really going on with Covid-19? Amid the ongoing surge of Covid cases from the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, this is very important. As hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, beds are unavailable, supplies of monoclonal antibody drugs are limited, and frontline healthcare workers are strained. Understanding what is really happening becomes vital to an effective response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

3 Famous People From Long Beach

Eric Fredericks, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, Wikimedia Commons. Do you like living in Long Beach? Many famous people do. After all, it's one of the coolest places in southern California. Here's a list of several famous people who have called Long Beach home:
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Chronicle-Telegram

WOW! sells Ohio business to Atlantic Broadband for $1.25B

Cable provider WideOpenWest, better known as WOW!, has sold its Cleveland and Columbus markets to Canada-based Atlantic Broadband in a $1.25 billion deal. The new owners have sent a “letter of commencement” as required by state law to officials in Lorain County cities where WOW! does business. They include Amherst, Avon Lake, North Ridgeville and Vermilion.
OHIO STATE
Lodging

Nutrition and Taste: F&B Factors Consumers Care About Today

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to reflect on the importance of their health and wellbeing. In the travel sector, guests are returning to hotels with a renewed focus on wellness—not just the cleanliness of their room but also their nutrition. As leisure trips continue and business travel returns, travelers will be looking for stability on the road and to keep up their daily routines. To better accommodate these travelers, hotels will need to provide a variety of food and beverage (F&B) options that meet guests’ demands for healthier choices while maintaining the taste and convenience that travelers have come to expect. Below are four trends from recent International Food Information Council (IFIC) surveys to help hotels prepare for guests’ return and cater to shifting F&B preferences.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy