Galesburg, IL

Two in Galesburg arrested for gun related crimes overnight Friday

WGIL - Galesburg's news
 9 days ago

Galesburg Police made two arrests of suspects in gun-related crimes overnight into Friday. 15 minutes until midnight officers were conducting a walkthrough of Cedar Creek Place public housing complex on McKnight Street. Police saw a vehicle pull into the fire lane driven by someone they knew to have a suspended...

www.wgil.com

Galesburg man arrested for being felon in possession of a firearm.

Thursday, September 16th, just before midnight, Galesburg Police were conducting a housing check at the Iowa Housing Complex where roughly 20 people had gathered in the front yard of a housing unit. As officers approached on foot, numerous people began to depart in vehicles. One sedan continually circled the block and finally pulled into a driveway. Officers made contact with the driver 26-year old Sierra Grigsby and the front passenger 27-year old Devonta Gooden. Police have had numerous encounters with both subjects. Officers discovered a bullet hole in one of the sedan’s windows, and an open bottle of alcohol in a cup holder. While speaking with Gooden, officers also discovered the muzzle of a gun sticking out of a hole in Gooden’s ripped jeans. Gooden was immediately taken into custody. It was also discovered that Grigsby had a suspended driver’s license and she was placed under arrest for Driving on a Suspended License. Gooden, who was also in possession of both a real and fake identification card, was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Trespassing, and a Knox County Warrant for Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg man facing serious charges after battering a peace officer.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 19th was dispatched to Moon Towers for an unwanted subject. Officers responded to the 5th floor of Moon Towers and made contact with 31-year old Artavia Gater – with whom they’ve had previous encounters. Visitors must check-in and carry a visitor’s pass at Moon Towers. An intoxicated Gater told officers he lived there, but couldn’t say which apartment number was his. After discovering Gater was trespassing, officers advised him to leave. Gater then purposely knocked over a decorative bench in the hallway. When officers ordered Gater to pick it up, he “flinched” at officers as if he was going to fight police, according to reports. Officers then informed Gater he was under arrest, and as police went to detain him, he swung around and began punching an officer several times in the face. Another officer deployed his taser, and Gater fell to the ground. He was taken into custody on Felony charges of Resisting a Peace Officer, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg man arrested after false 911 burglary call.

A strange 911 call about a robbery led to the arrest of a Galesburg man on a variety of charges. GPD received an afternoon 911 call on Sunday, September 19th about a possible armed robbery occurring at Kay Jewelers on Knox Square Drive. Officers responded to the store and found the complaint was unfounded, according to police reports. Dispatchers informed officers where the call came from, so police responded to the 1700 block of Carl Sandburg Drive. There, officers met with a female who told police 44-year old Anthony Williams was inside the apartment. She has an order of protection against Williams. He was taken into custody. The cell phone that made the false 911 call was found on Williams, and why the call was made is still unclear. Williams was charged with Felony Charges of Disorderly Conduct, Violating an Order of Protection, and a Cook County Warrant for Driving on a Suspended License.
GALESBURG, IL
Felony charges for Galesburg man after fighting with police; another Galesburg man arrested twice over the weekend

On Friday, September 17th around 4:20 in the afternoon, GPD responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an irate and heavily intoxicated 28-year old Nino Pagan. When officers attempted to question Pagan, he began walking away refusing to be on camera – referring to GPD’s body cameras. When officers informed him he was not free to go, Pagan became increasingly combative and angry. A struggle ensued and officers were forced to use a taser to get him into handcuffs. The female caller told officers she called police when an unwelcome Pagan showed up intoxicated. Pagan was transported to Cottage Hospital where he became even more combative – attempting to spit on hospital staff numerous times, yelling obscenities, and attempting to free himself from restraints. He was eventually discharged and transported to the Knox County Jail. Pagan was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, two felony counts of Resisting a Peace Officers and Interfering with a report of Domestic Violence.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
DUI: man asleep behind the wheel; DUI: man driving the wrong way on Ferris

Friday, September 10th, just before 3:00 in the morning, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Beck’s gas station on East Main Street after employees reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle. The male subject was seen vomiting outside earlier that night. Officers arrived and with the vehicle’s window’s being down, were able to eventually wake-up the individual. The driver was identified as 31-year old Bryson Clark of Galesburg. Officers asked if Clark knew where he was and his reply was, “Davenport, Iowa.” Beck’s employees told GPD Clark had stopped into the convenience store earlier in the night to purchase liquor. After a failed field sobriety test, Clark was placed under arrest. A preliminary breath sample showed Clark had a BAC of .138. He was ultimately charged with DUI A2 and DUI A1 for a BAC over .08.
GALESBURG, IL
Serious charges for Galesburg woman in possession of a stolen truck.

Galesburg Police, on the morning of Sunday, September 12th, responded to the 1100 block of North Henderson Street in regards to the overnight theft of a white Ford F250 pickup truck. The vehicle’s owner said he mistakenly left the keys in it overnight. About two and half hours later, the vehicle was located in the Family Dollar parking lot on East Main Street. As police approached, 33-year old Jessica England, whom officers are familiar with, exited the business attempting to elude police. England initially told police she was planning on purchasing the vehicle from someone that came and picked her up, but later recanted the information and claimed she couldn’t remember. England was placed under arrest after her license came back as suspended. Police also found numerous checks written out to other people with England’s name written over them in different colored ink and 18 Alprazolam pills. Later, officers also discovered England had shoplifted fake nails and clothing items from Family Dollar and had discarded the packaging while in the back of a patrol car. It was later determined at St. Mary’s Hospital that England may have used an opioid and the effects didn’t set in until after she was in police custody. The truck’s registered owner arrived on the scene to claim the vehicle. He told police several tools were missing from the truck. England was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Retail Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg K9 officer receives body armor donation

One of Galesburg Police’s K9 officers has received a donation of body armor from a charitable organization.K9 Dax will now be protected from bullet and stab wounds with a protective vest made available through Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Specifically Dax’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of American Legion Riders Post #497. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43. Beck was Jessica Sutton’s son who died in 2015. But since Dylan’s passing Sutton has hosted the Dylan Beck Ride in his honor, raising funds for the vests due to his love for animals. Dax’s vest is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Galesburg and other local departments have benefitted donations for their K9 officers in the past. Just in June, Dax was donated a “Buddy Bag” which is filled with medical equipment he would need to receive routine or emergency medical treatment in the field, and a pet oxygen mask.
GALESBURG, IL
Woman’s wallet stolen from her purse at HyVee.

Galesburg Police, Monday, September 6th, just after 2:00 pm, responded to HyVee on East Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim: a 69-year old female customer. She told police that while shopping in the frozen food section, a male suspect with a thin build and a “Mexican accent” approached her and struck up a conversation, according to police reports. When the victim went to check out, she noticed her wallet was missing. She said no one else was around when she spoke with the male subject and her wallet was in her purse when she entered the store. The incident occurred about an hour before police responded, and meanwhile the victim had checked her bank statement which showed a transaction at Walmart for over $1,100. GPD is in the process of reviewing security footage more extensively, and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg man facing serious charges after string of criminal damage incidents

Thursday, September 2nd, around 4:40 in the afternoon, Galesburg Police responded to Discount Liquor on Henderson Street after a male subject aggressively pushed open the glass door causing it to strike the corner of a bin inside which caused the door to break. The male subject then got into an argument with an employee and pushed over several shelves inside the store in a fit of rage before leaving. Later Thursday, GPD received reports of a sedan that had ran off the road, and the male driver was throwing items at passing cars. The driver was identified as 29-year old Kelly Hawkinson of Galesburg. Hawkinson initially remained silent, but then admitted to the incident at Discount Liquor. He was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. But the story doesn’t end there. Less than 45 minutes after the incident at Discount Liquor, City and County Officials were investigating an incident in the 1800 block of Cornelia Road where neighbors observed a male subject heavily vandalize a home. The subject was Kelly Hawkinson and his parents own the home. Hawkinson damaged the garage door, main entry door, cabinets throughout the home, a television, and numerous light fixtures and pieces of furniture. Hawkinson also flooded the kitchen. He’s facing additional Class 4 Felony charges for Criminal Damage to Property between $10,000 and $100,000.
GALESBURG, IL
Prized bulldog returned to its owner after being seen for sale online.

Friday, August 27th, around 6:30 pm, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Street in response to a dispute. A Galesburg man told police his dog had been missing for two days. The dog owner said he was notified by a friend that someone in Peoria had attempted to sell him the dog online, and the owner reported it to Peoria PD. The dog is a purebred American Bulldog that competes in dog shows. The next day, the owner was notified by a pair of Galesburg men that 30-year old William McClendon of Galesburg tried to sell them the dog for $20,000. The men knew who the rightful owner of the dog was so they rejected the offer and called the owner. McClendon and the dog owner are neighbors. McClendon told police he saw the dog wandering around the neighborhood and took it in, but made no attempt to notify the owner or return the dog. He also admitted that he took the dog to Peoria. The dog was returned to his owner Friday while GPD was present. McClendon was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Theft between $500 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
GPD arrest pair for drugs after traffic stop.

On Wednesday, August 25th, while on routine patrol, Galesburg Police were alerted to a loud and defective muffler in the area of East Second Street and South Chambers Street. Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into the Hi-Lo Grocery parking lot. The driver was identified as 37-year old Justin Stokes of Galesburg. The passenger refused to identify himself, but officers were familiar with 60-year old Kevin Smith of Smithfield from previous encounters. Officers conducted a free air sniff test with a K9 officer – which alerted them to illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A baggie of what later field-tested positive for methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle. Stokes told officers the meth was Smith’s. Smith told officers the meth belonged to Stokes. An empty hypodermic needle found in the vehicle was also found. Both Smith and Stokes were arrested, charged with Possession of Meth less than 5 grams, and taken to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

