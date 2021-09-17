Two in Galesburg arrested for gun related crimes overnight Friday

Galesburg Police, on the morning of Sunday, September 12th, responded to the 1100 block of North Henderson Street in regards to the overnight theft of a white Ford F250 pickup truck. The vehicle’s owner said he mistakenly left the keys in it overnight. About two and half hours later, the vehicle was located in the Family Dollar parking lot on East Main Street. As police approached, 33-year old Jessica England, whom officers are familiar with, exited the business attempting to elude police. England initially told police she was planning on purchasing the vehicle from someone that came and picked her up, but later recanted the information and claimed she couldn’t remember. England was placed under arrest after her license came back as suspended. Police also found numerous checks written out to other people with England’s name written over them in different colored ink and 18 Alprazolam pills. Later, officers also discovered England had shoplifted fake nails and clothing items from Family Dollar and had discarded the packaging while in the back of a patrol car. It was later determined at St. Mary’s Hospital that England may have used an opioid and the effects didn’t set in until after she was in police custody. The truck’s registered owner arrived on the scene to claim the vehicle. He told police several tools were missing from the truck. England was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Retail Theft.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO