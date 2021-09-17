Two in Galesburg arrested for gun related crimes overnight Friday

Thursday, September 2nd, around 4:40 in the afternoon, Galesburg Police responded to Discount Liquor on Henderson Street after a male subject aggressively pushed open the glass door causing it to strike the corner of a bin inside which caused the door to break. The male subject then got into an argument with an employee and pushed over several shelves inside the store in a fit of rage before leaving. Later Thursday, GPD received reports of a sedan that had ran off the road, and the male driver was throwing items at passing cars. The driver was identified as 29-year old Kelly Hawkinson of Galesburg. Hawkinson initially remained silent, but then admitted to the incident at Discount Liquor. He was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. But the story doesn’t end there. Less than 45 minutes after the incident at Discount Liquor, City and County Officials were investigating an incident in the 1800 block of Cornelia Road where neighbors observed a male subject heavily vandalize a home. The subject was Kelly Hawkinson and his parents own the home. Hawkinson damaged the garage door, main entry door, cabinets throughout the home, a television, and numerous light fixtures and pieces of furniture. Hawkinson also flooded the kitchen. He’s facing additional Class 4 Felony charges for Criminal Damage to Property between $10,000 and $100,000.
