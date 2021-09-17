CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Pictures Acquires ‘Buffalo Warrior’ Rights For Feature Film

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
Meridian Pictures , the production company launched by former Sony Pictures and MGM senior VP Eric Paquette , has acquired the rights to turn artist Chaz Guest ’s paintings and graphic novel Buffalo Warrior
into a feature film. The paintings tell the story of a boy born into slavery who enlists the army to become a member of the Buffalo soldiers, the all-African American calvary regiments of the U.S. Army. The solider dies in battle, but is reborn as the superhero Buffalo Warrior .

Paquette said in a statement that “these paintings and graphic novel are rich and tell a timeless tale of our shared humanity and the hope for a better tomorrow that will entertain audiences around the world.” The project is out to writers and directors.

The collectors of Guest’s work include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Clarence Avant, Angelina Jolie and Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant. Obama has two works — one of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and another of himself, according to Guest’s bio.

Buffalo Warrior was the subject of a solo exhibition at the Patrick Painter Gallery in Santa Monica in 2017.

In a statement, Guest said that creating Buffalo Warrior “not only satisfies that little boy in me that wanted to see a Super Hero come out of the cotton fields of American Slavery …. but will satisfy the imagination of generations of young and old that share the same desire.”

