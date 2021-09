If the issue persists, it could be the end of Ohtani's season on the mound. "If there's any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch," Maddon added. It would be a shame if this is how Ohtani’s season on the mound ends. He’s posted a 3.36 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 115.1 innings this season while pitching to a 9-2 record. He struggled in his last start against the Astros on Sept. 10, as he was tagged for nine hits and six earned runs in 3.1 innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO