Editor, Register-Mail: Life Chain is Oct. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 40 days for life is Oct. 8 from 8 to 6 p.m. It’s really important that we all stop to pray, pray, and pray for miracles. The fact of the matter is that sometimes the mere fact that someone is praying outside gives pause to those driving by and maybe to a woman who is feeling all kinds of pressure to have an abortion.