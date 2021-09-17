CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
WTHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford. Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).

ab-gaming.com

Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81

It was reported yesterday that famed technology inventor, Sir Clive Sinclair had died at the age of 81 from cancer. Depending on where you live in the world, that name may or may not have some significance. For U.K based gamers who grew up in the 1980’s, Sinclair home computers may well have been your first experience of video games at home.
JAPAN
Benzinga

Sir Clive Sinclair, Pioneer In Home Computing And Electric Vehicles, Dies At 81

Sir Clive Sinclair, the British inventor who pioneered the home computing industry and created the earliest examples of hand-held calculators, flat-screen televisions and electric vehicles, died at the age of 81. A Passion For Electronics: Born in 1940 in Surrey, England, Sinclair excelled at mathematics during his school years and...
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

Sir Clive Sinclair, inventor of an early pocket calculator who transformed the home-computing market but came unstuck with the infamous C5 – obituary

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor, who has died aged 81, achieved major early advances in personal computing but will also be remembered for the spectacular failure of his one-person electric vehicle, the C5. He had been fascinated by the possibilities of microelectronics and industrial design since his boyhood, and his...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Remembering Clive Sinclair, trailblazer of the home computer

Clive Sinclair, the English inventor best known for helping to popularize home computing systems, died on September 16 after battling a cancer-related illness for more than a decade. Sinclair created the first pocketable electronic calculator in 1972 and his company Sinclair Radionics was one of the first to produce home computers.
COMPUTERS
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Clive Sinclair
Person
Horace
CNET

Home computing icon Clive Sinclair, the man behind the ZX Spectrum, has died

Clive Sinclair, a home computing luminary who pioneered the pocket calculator and created the iconic ZX Spectrum computer, has died at the age of 81. Sinclair passed away Thursday at home in London. Despite his having cancer for more than a decade, he was still tinkering with inventions until the end, his daughter Belinda Sinclair told the BBC.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

The prescient, quirky legacy of U.K. gadget inventor Clive Sinclair

A digital watch that kept poor time and might explode. A keyboard that felt like typing on a corpse. A three-wheeled electric “car” that couldn’t power its way uphill. No successful products for nearly four decades. Why do the British remember inventor Clive Sinclair so fondly? His legendary, affordable personal computers—and his ability to see the future, if not grasp it.
INDIA
AFP

Disabled people can now use Android phones with face gestures

Using a raised eyebrow or smile, people with speech or physical disabilities can now operate their Android-powered smartphones hands-free, Google said Thursday. Two new tools put machine learning and front-facing cameras on smartphones to work detecting face and eye movements. Users can scan their phone screen and select a task by smiling, raising eyebrows, opening their mouth, or looking to the left, right or up. "To make Android more accessible for everyone, we're launching new tools that make it easier to control your phone and communicate using facial gestures," Google said.
CELL PHONES
#Personal Computers#Computer Programmers#Computer Games#British#The Independent#Guardian#The Black Watch#Old Computers#The Zx Spectrum#Amstrad#Sinclair Research#Zx
WTHI

Stop making employees turn on webcams during meetings

The latest battle in office life may be over whether or not to keep the camera on during virtual meetings. One woman who works at a New York-based nonprofit told CNN Business she received an HR complaint in August for the first time in her career because she kept her camera off during virtual work meetings. Shortly after, she said she received another HR complaint for the same reason.
INTERNET
