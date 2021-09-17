Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81
Before computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford. Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).www.wthitv.com
