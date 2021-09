Ten of Newark's historical Baptist churches and the group Choose Healthy Life came together Saturday to host a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing event. COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue in the Black community throughout New Jersey. Black residents make up only 8% of those fully vaccinated in the state but represent 15% of the population. Black New Jersey residents also account for one in five COVID-19 hospitalizations.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO