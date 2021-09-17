CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, IA

Howard County Recreation Project to Receive $1 Million in COVID-Relief Funding

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Howard County recreational project is getting a $1 million boost thanks to COVID-relief funding. The Iowa Transportation Commission this week approved $5 million in total funding for six COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program projects. The funding was available to cities, counties, state and federal agencies, and non-profit organizations through an application-based program for recreational trail construction, maintenance, and development projects.

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
County
Howard County, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Federal Funds#Non Profit Organizations#Covid Relief Funding#Dnr
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy