Colorado Springs, CO

Walk with FOX21 and Wholly Kicks to help put shoes on the impoverished

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Wholly Kicks is a non-profit organization with a purpose of “walking with” the impoverished. They currently have a presence in Aurora, Denver, and now Colorado Springs. The organization was created to help people in impoverished areas or those at risk of or, experiencing homelessness.

