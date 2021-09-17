Walk with FOX21 and Wholly Kicks to help put shoes on the impoverished
Wholly Kicks is a non-profit organization with a purpose of "walking with" the impoverished. They currently have a presence in Aurora, Denver, and now Colorado Springs. The organization was created to help people in impoverished areas or those at risk of or, experiencing homelessness.
