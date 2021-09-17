CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemical discovery gets reluctant seeds to sprout

By University of California, Riverside
Newswise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Seeds that would otherwise lie dormant will spring to life with the aid of a new chemical discovered by a UC Riverside-led team. Plants have the ability to perceive drought. When they do, they emit a hormone that helps them hold on to water. This same hormone, ABA, sends a message to seeds that it isn’t a good time to germinate, leading to lower crop yields and less food in places where it’s hot — an increasingly long list as a result of climate change.

