Norm Macdonald on “Losing” a Fight with Cancer – Fun Friday

It was sad to read the news that Norm Macdonald, famous comedian, died of cancer this week. He had such an incredible style and delivery. Plus, his writing was so well done. He’ll be missed. After his passing, many people were paying tribute to him. One of the tributes shared this incredible comedy set Macdonald did on dying of cancer. There’s something really ironic about this video, but it also shares a really important message about the words we use in healthcare.