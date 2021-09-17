Sturgis swim team drops match at Coldwater

The Sturgis swim and dive team was able to register 10 career-best swims Thursday, but ultimately fell to Coldwater 109-76. Earning career-best swims on the night were: Emma Garbine in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Kenzy Triezenberg in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Chloe Clark in the 200 individual medley, Victoria Smith in the 50 freestyle and diving; Mia Albarran in the 100 butterfly and Jane Toner in the 100 freestyle. Olivia Feyes also set a season’s best time in the 100 freestyle.