NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 2 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is now underway! Some teams did exactly what many expected, while other surprised in one way or another. For now, half the teams are undefeated while the other half are in contention to have more losses in a season than any other NFL team in history. It’s this week which puts the results of Week 1 in perspective as obtaining a victory over a certain team could seem more or less impressive based on what that does in their next game.