Work Out or Go Out in These Fabulous Faux-Leather Leggings From Zappos

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11z9l7_0bzWHGXu00
Zappos

We all know about sweater weather, but here at Shop With Us, we’re particularly fond of leather weather. It’s a fundamental pillar of fall fashion. As soon as we put on a pair of leather pants, we instantly feel edgy and elegant. This trend is totally celeb-approved — stars from Lily Collins to Gwyneth Paltrow have rocked leather leggings. But actual leather can be pretty pricey, not to mention problematic. So, we’ve searched high and low to find an alternative to leather leggings that we can wear to Pilates or a pumpkin patch.

We asked, and Zappos delivered. These Carbon38 High-Rise Full-Length Leggings in Crocodile Takara Shine will take you from barre to the bar in style. With a glossy finish and subtle animal print, these leggings are super sleek and sophisticated. Bye-bye, basic black yoga pants! Hello, luxe leggings!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRrTQ_0bzWHGXu00
Zappos

Get the Carbon38 High-Rise Full-Length Leggings In Crocodile Takara Shine with free shipping for $118, available from Zappos!

Interested in elevating your athleisure? No need to worry about compromising your workout while sporting these faux-leather leggings. The wide waistband will keep you secure during any physical activity, whether you’re lunging or lifting weights. And the supportive performance fabric sculpts and contours for an ultra-flattering fit! One satisfied shopper reported, “I was elated that the leggings did indeed stay in place throughout the entire reformer session (lots of movement), and they looked absolutely stunning.” Sign Us up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTDv4_0bzWHGXu00
Zappos



We’ve always wanted to own the perfect pair of pants to dress up or down, and now our dream is within reach! These Carbon38 high-waisted leggings are our new wardrobe staple, especially for fall. Throw on a cute sweater and booties to create an effortlessly chic look, or add a black sports bra and shacket for more of an athletic ensemble. You can really rock these leggings from the gym to girls’ night out!

The rave reviews speak for themselves. “This legging is simply beautiful,” said one Zappos shopper. “The fit is fabulous. Smooth like a silky glove without sagging or bunching.” These leggings really put the fit in fitness. Another shopper gushed, “These will sculpt your body and hug you in all the right places. Obsessed!” One review just sealed the deal for us: “I feel like a million dollars when I wear these and I get compliments constantly.” Look and feel your best with these lovely leggings from Zappos!

See it: Get the Carbon38 High-Rise Full-Length Leggings In Crocodile Takara Shine with free shipping for $118, available from Zappos!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

Comments / 0

Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Our Favorite Sneaker Cleaning Kit Is On Sale for Just $16 Today!

Good news, sneakerheads. Our favorite shoe cleaning kit is currently on sale via Amazon Prime. Like most people, SPY editors have amassed quite the collection of white sneakers between us. And to keep white sneakers looking their best, you need to know how to clean them properly. The Jason Markk Cleaning Essentials Kit has been a longtime favorite of ours, and it’s proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers as well. While Jason Markk has a variety of shoe cleaning products available for sale, the Essentials Kit is especially popular (it’s also one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Hustlers’ in a Fur Coat, Slick Leggings & Swarovski Crystal Work Boots

Jennifer Lopez looked like she pulled a statement look straight off the set of her film, “Hustlers,” while out in New York today. Ahead of her Global Citizen Live performance, the actress was spotted around the city on Friday in a dramatic fur coat courtesy of Coach, for which Lopez serves as an ambassador; similar shearling coats from the label retail for $2,300 on its website. To balance out the statement outwear, J-Lo slipped on a casual set of slick black leggings and oversize sunglasses. As if Lopez’s outerwear wasn’t bold enough, her look also came with a unique choice of footwear....
THEATER & DANCE
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizing Product Makes Thinning Hair Look Twice as Full

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a whipped hydrator (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The Best Shoe Racks You Need For Organizing Your Footwear

From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue Tupperware tub in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it...
APPAREL
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just three months to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden turns up the glam in leather cut-out dress

Amanda Holden always looks so glamorous, and the star made no exception on Wednesday when she wore a black, leather cut-out dress from Karen Millen. Posting the look to her Instagram story, the 50-year-old leant against a ladder as she posed for the camera in the frock, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
