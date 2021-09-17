CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Biden’s approval rating falls to lowest level of his presidency

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
Biden President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Public approval of President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The national poll conducted earlier this week found that 44% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapprove; The rest were not sure.

Reuters reported that Biden’s popularity has been declining since mid-August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed and as COVID-19 related deaths surged across the country.

The poll shows the number of Americans who approve of Biden’s response to the pandemic dropped below 50% for the first time: About 48% approve of the president’s COVID-19 policies, while 46% disapprove.

Matt Lillywhite

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets Amongst Independent Voters

Many Texan politicans and residents wanted President Joe Biden to resign due to the crisis in Afghanistan. For example, the former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), said that Biden should leave the Oval Office because of his poor cognitive abilities and lack of leadership during a time of crisis. Plus, his approval rating amongst independents recently fell to an all-time low. Quoting CNN:
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
Shore News Network

“The Honeymoon is over” as Joe Biden’s approval rating drops below Trump

Joe Biden was going to be the president to unite America and build our nation back better after the year long COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the nation’s business and healthcare systems. Instead, in Biden’s first eight months in office, the nation has never been so divided, the nation is embroiled in a third deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, our allies are mad at us, the country is experiencing a raging border crisis and the twenty-year war in Afghanistan ended in an epic disaster.
centralrecorder.com

What is Joe Biden’s approval rating?

JOE Biden is closing in on his ninth month as president and is facing a record-low approval rating. September 20 marked Biden’s eighth month in office and less than half of Americans approve of the job the president has done so far, according to a new Gallup poll survey. What...
KATU.com

Biden's approval ratings evenly split, according to recent poll data

WASHINGTON (SBG) - President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are split according to recent poll data, with 48% of voters approving and 48% disapproving. “Right now 25% of voters nationwide should strongly approve of the way the President is doing his job. 35% strongly disapprove,” said pollster Scott Rasmussen to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “That intense disapproval is roughly the same now under President Biden, as it was under President Trump at this point in his first term in office and if that doesn't change the Democrats will have a very difficult time competing in the midterm.”
Fox News

Biden approval ratings dragged down by plunge among independents, poll shows

President Biden's approval rating among Americans stands in negative territory at 43%, a drop of six points in just one month, according to a new Gallup poll. The survey, which was released on Wednesday, indicates that the deterioration in the president’s numbers is being fueled by a plunge in approval among independents. And Biden’s approval is lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump.
KCRG.com

Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Iowans has suffered a steep drop from earlier this year. According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 31 percent of Iowans approve of the job he is doing as president. That’s a drop of 12 percent from June.
Fox News

Biden approval ratings keep slipping in wake of Afghanistan exit, COVID surge: poll

President Biden’s standing among Americans continues to slide, according to new national poll released on Tuesday. Facing a barrage of bipartisan criticism for a month over his handling of the turbulent U.S. withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, and with an ongoing surge in new COVID cases due to the spread across the country this summer of the highly infectious delta variant, the president’s approval rating stands at 42% and his disapproval at 50% in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted Sept. 10-13.
