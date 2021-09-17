Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Biden’s approval rating falls to lowest level of his presidency

Biden President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

Public approval of President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The national poll conducted earlier this week found that 44% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapprove; The rest were not sure.

Reuters reported that Biden’s popularity has been declining since mid-August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed and as COVID-19 related deaths surged across the country.

The poll shows the number of Americans who approve of Biden’s response to the pandemic dropped below 50% for the first time: About 48% approve of the president’s COVID-19 policies, while 46% disapprove.

©2021 Cox Media Group