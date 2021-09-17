Hispanic professionals gather at Urbano, heritage month kickoff events: Slideshow

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will host a series of events for its annual celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month between September 15 and October 15. According to Millikin University Director of Media Relations and Publications Dane Lisser, the Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced back to over 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The official celebration of Hispanic heritage in the United States began in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson.
