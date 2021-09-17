CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic professionals gather at Urbano, heritage month kickoff events: Slideshow

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 9 days ago
More than 130 were expected for the second annual Urbano event on Thursday that is intended to encourage more Hispanic professionals to enter the world of commercial real estate.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

