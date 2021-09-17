Hispanic professionals gather at Urbano, heritage month kickoff events: Slideshow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Take a stroll around Pilsen and one thing that stands out: vibrant murals on the walls of many buildings. For neighbors, they’re more than just paint. They tell the story of the streets. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2’s Marissa Parra tagged along with one artist on a quest to save his work. Walking streets of Pilsen is like walking through a time capsule; its murals telling the story of its people, and there’s a fight to preserve them It may sound quiet, but this is an artist’s conversation. “It’s like being in a trance, but this is the language,”...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO