When Kevin Seta, director of public safety for Jefferson Health New Jersey, was forced to confront the pandemic in March 2020 after 21 months on the job, he didn’t panic. In fact, a steady hand gained through time spent working with emergency management in Cherry Hill prepared him for the herculean task of dealing with the daily response to the pandemic in its early months, then organizing distribution at Jefferson’s Voorhees Vaccine Center to all of the company’s health-care workers.

