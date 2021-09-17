CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Fake pot called ‘spice’ is harder to quit than real weed, study says. What to know

By ORDER REPRINT
Tri-City Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften referred to as “synthetic marijuana” or “fake weed,” a drug called “spice” is said to be more harmful compared to its naturally grown cousin, causing more severe withdrawal symptoms for those attempting to quit, which make it harder to give the substance up for good. Spice comprises a mix...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marijuana users are being hit with waves 'uncontrollable vomiting' in states where the drug has been legalized, study finds

Emergency rooms across the United States are seeing a noticeable influx in habitual marijuana users - including teenagers - being admitted for uncontrollable vomiting and intestinal distress, a new study reveals. The condition, known as cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, has been particularly evident in the 17 states where marijuana is legalized,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
InsideHook

New Study Suggests College Students Trying More Weed, Less Alcohol

If you’ve ever spent time arguing against the stereotype of perennially drunk college students, congratulations! There’s a new study out in the world that offers a reason to believe that college students are indeed drinking less than they have in the past. The data suggests something else, however — that it’s less a case of students partaking less overall and more changing what they’re partaking.
COLLEGES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Huffman
Person
Spice
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Synthetic Marijuana#Psychopharmacology#The University Of Bath
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, which performs best in preventing Delta?

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant. They also found that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. These real-world results showed that vaccines remain...
INDUSTRY
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
Popular Science

How often should I shower?

So you want to know how often you should be showering. We have answers. Now, you may not like all our answers, but we’re not here to help you win an argument about personal hygiene or determine whether the latest lightly rinsed celebrity is being weird or not. We’re here to give you the facts you need to stay clean the best you can.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy