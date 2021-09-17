Toms River School Sports Lose To Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

I am from Wall Township but I know what it's like to live far away from home. After getting my undergraduate degree from West Virginia University, I moved to a small town in western Kentucky to start my radio career. After that, I lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for three years. Long story short, there is nothing better than living at the Jersey Shore. Yeah, the traffic might stink in the summertime, but come on, this area is awesome! The locals "get it", the restaurants are tremendous, and you can never run out of fun things to do.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO