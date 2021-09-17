CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veroni announces the launch of new snack line

By Bob Sims
meatpoultry.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORREGGIO, ITALY – Italian cured meat maker, Veroni, has launched a snack line inspired by the traditional merenda (snack usually eaten between lunch and dinner) for the back-to-school season. The four pairing variations include: mild salame, provolone and breadsticks, salame Calabrese, provolone and breadsticks, salame, provolone and dried cranberries and salame, provolone and dried apricots. Veroni suggests packing snack trays in lunch boxes for kids, served as an after-school snack, or while on the go during after-school activities.

