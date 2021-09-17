CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Series Gets Movie

By Sep 17, 13:00
Anime News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels announced on Saturday that the series is getting a movie. The staff will reveal more details about the movie and its premiere in the future. The website streamed the movie's commercial:

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

+Ultra, Crunchyroll Partner for New Anime Works by Code Geass, Sidonia Creators

Goro Taniguchi is chief director on original anime, Tsutomu Nihei reunites with Polygon Pictures. The official website of Fuji TV's +Ultra anime programming block announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Crunchyroll for new anime production projects, with planning and promotional company Slow Curve also participating. The new projects...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Reincarnated as a Sword Light Novel Listed With TV Anime

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:. Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a...
COMICS
Anime News Network

'Deji' Meets Girl Anime's 4th Video Previews Theme Song, Reveals More Cast & Staff

Kenta Miyake, Ikuko Tani co-star with Yuko Gibu as dialect coach, Akane Malbeni drawing manga. The official website for the original short anime "Deji" Meets Girl posted the anime's fourth promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews the theme song "Otogibanashi no Yо̄ na Kiseki" (Fairy Tale-like Miracle) by 16-year-old singer Aoi Kubo and announces additional cast and staff members.
COMICS
Anime News Network

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Gets Movie in Fall 2022

The official Twitter account for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime announced on Tuesday that the series is getting a movie in fall 2022. The account streamed a teaser video:. The 24th and final episode of the second television anime season aired on Tuesday. The second...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Japanese Anime#Television#My Next Life#Otome Game#Mbs#Tbs#English#Seas Entertainment
Anime News Network

takt:op Anime's 2nd Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for MAPPA and Madhouse's takt op. Destiny anime in Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project posted its second promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews the opening theme song and the characters' voices. In the story of the anime, one day a...
COMICS
Anime News Network

L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest to Screen Belle, My Hero Academia: WHM, Deer King, Pompo, Poupelle, Nikuko, Summit of the Gods

The official website for GKIDS, Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival revealed on Wednesday that the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga will open the festival in Los Angeles on October 22. The film's North American premiere screening with an in-person Q&A by director Patrick Imbert will be followed by the U.S. premiere for the anime film of Shogo Sugitani's Pompo: The Cinéphile (Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san) manga.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anime News Network

Eleven Arts Premieres Gintama The Very Final Anime Film's English Dub at New York Comic Con

Company reveals English dub cast including some members reprising roles. Eleven Arts also revealed the film's full English dub cast, including some members who are reprising roles:. Michael Daingerfield as Gintoki Sakata. Cole Howard as Shinpachi Shimura. Jocelyne Loewen as Kagura. Adam Gibbs as Shoyo Yoshida/Utsuro. Joe Daniels as Kotaro...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Deer King Manga Ends With 2nd Volume

Sekiguchi launched the manga on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website on July 26. The novels center on Van, the head of a group of soldiers who expected to die fighting for their lands against a large empire looking to incorporate their home into its kingdom. Instead of dying, however, Van is taken as a slave and thrown into a salt mine. One night, a pack of strange dogs attacks the salt mine, and a mysterious illness breaks out. During the attack, Van takes the opportunity to escape, and he meets a young girl. Elsewhere, rumor is spreading that only immigrants are coming down with this mysterious illness. The medical scientist Hossal risks his life to search for a cure. Doctors also study a father and child who seem to have survived the illness. The novels tell the interconnecting stories and bonds of those who fight against a cruel fate.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Anime News Network

'86' Sci-Fi War Anime's New Video Highlights Anju Emma

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Asato Asato's 86 light novel series began streaming on Tuesday a new character promotional video for the television anime's second cours (quarter of a year), and it highlights Anju Emma. The account previously streamed a character promotional video for Kurena Kukumila.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Snow Man, Naniwa Danshi Perform Live-Action My Love Mix-Up! Series' Theme Songs

TV Asahi revealed on Thursday that Snow Man and Naniwa Danshi will perform the theme songs "Secret Touch" and "Ubu Love," respectively, for the live-action series of storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko's My Love Mix-Up! (Kieta Hatsukoi) manga. Shunsuke Michieda (upper left in image below) of Naniwa Danshi also plays Aoki in the show, and Ren Meguro (upper right) of Snow Man plays Ida.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū) announced on Thursday that the series will get a second season. The website revealed a promotional video and visual:. The anime's official website and Twitter account...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu Fantasy Light Novels Listed With TV Anime

The official Twitter accounts for the Animate stores in Toyama and Kanazawa cities both posted photos of Shin Araki's 12th Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel volume on Thursday. In the photos, the volume's wraparound jacket band reports that the novel series has a television anime in the works. The announcement does not reveal any further details on the project.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Komi Can't Communicate Anime Casts Kikuko Inoue, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Komi's Parents

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga revealed two new cast members for Shōko Komi's parents on Wednesday. The newly announced cast includes:. Kikuko Inoue as Shūko Komi, Shōko Komi's mother. She is the exact opposite of her daughter.
COMICS
epicstream.com

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Ending Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Catarina’s and her isekai story are not over yet as we learn that My Next Life as a Villainess will be having another run, this time, in a movie, as announced on their official website along with a commercial for it. However, the details are still in the shadows and it is unsure whether it would follow the ending of season 2 where she finally made her way to graduation.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses World End Solte Manga, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novels

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Satoshi Mizukami's World End Solte (Saihate no Solte) manga digitally and in print in April 2022. The company describes the manga:. The war is finally over, but the land has been ravaged. Magical pollution runs rampant, distorting time and space. Solte, an orphan whose mother and father were killed trying to eliminate this blight, decides to follow in her parents' footsteps. But rather than cleansing the pollution, she wants to venture into it, like the Salvagers who reclaim treasure from its depths. Solte wants to push farther and see if she can find the other side--and perhaps even the answers she seeks.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Manga Gets Shmup Game Next Spring

Bushiroad announced on Thursday that Kaminari Games is developing a scrolling shoot 'em up game based on Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon) manga. The game, titled Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath, will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in both English and Japanese in spring 2022. Yūki Kuwahara returns to reprise her role as Tohru in the manga's anime adaptations.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Prince of Tennis 3D CG Film's 1st 3 Minutes Streamed

Film opened in Japan on September 3, has earned 185 million yen. The official website for the Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama (Ryōma! Rebirth: The Prince of Tennis Movie) 3DCG anime film began streaming the first three and a half minutes of the film on Wednesday. The video previews the film's opening musical and dance number.
TENNIS
Anime News Network

One-Punch Man Manga Artist Yūsuke Murata Directs 'Go! Saitama' Short

One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata posted "Go! Saitama," a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short, on Thursday. Murata directed the silent short and also animated it with his Village Studio staff. The short follows Saitama after he discovers a 1-yen (about US$0.01) sale for high-grade hot-pot meat — but the sale ends at 5:00 p.m. that day.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy