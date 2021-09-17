My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Series Gets Movie
The official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels announced on Saturday that the series is getting a movie. The staff will reveal more details about the movie and its premiere in the future. The website streamed the movie's commercial:www.animenewsnetwork.com
