Saginaw County, MI

Police looking for missing Saginaw Township women believed to be held against their will

By Cole Waterman
 9 days ago
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are looking for two missing women believed to be held against their will by a man already charged with assaulting and kidnapping one of them. As of 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, the Michigan State Police are looking for Molly Sue Bluemlein, 38, and Britany Dubay, 28. They were last seen at Bluemlein’s house in the 2200 block of Mackinaw Road in Saginaw Township on Thursday night.

www.mlive.com

