Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center to Host Frankie Valli Tribute Show on Saturday

 9 days ago

Image via Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center.

America’s No. 1 Frankie Valli tribute show — Let’s Hang On! — will perform some of the best music of the 1960s at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 PM.

Let’s Hang On! is a stage production with four amazing performers and a four-piece band that will turn back the clocks with hits such as:

  • “December 1963”
  • “Sherry”
  • “Big Girls Don’t Cry”
  • “Walk Like a Man”

By combining spot-on vocals and crisp choreography, Let’s Hang On! is renowned for preserving the sound, look, and style of Frankie Valli’s legendary band The Four Seasons. In addition to playing all the classics in The Four Seasons’ catalogue, Let’s Hang On! also pays homage to Jersey Boys, the award-winning Broadway musical.

“Let’s Hang On!’s performances feature classic, nostalgic music that brings back fond memories for most people,” said April Evans, executive director of Uptown! “We are all so excited for their upcoming show to transport us back to the golden age of the ’60s.”

