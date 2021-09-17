CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney News You Missed: Space 220 Menus, a Rise of the Resistance CHANGE, and Hotel DISCOUNTS!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKLE UP FOLKS — This week was a BIG one when it comes to Disney news!. Want to save money on your holiday trip to Disney World? We’ve got you covered! Want to know what’s on the menu for Space 220? We’ve got that too. Curious about Candlelight Processional and whether that will return to EPCOT this year? Yup, we’ve got an update on that too. Hold onto them hats and glasses, ’cause we’re going over ALL the Disney news you need to know right here!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Disney offers to let fans experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in a new way

As Disney leads up to its 50th anniversary celebration, fans are being invited to experience a fan favorite in a new way. Beginning Sept. 23, Disney is pausing the use of the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and guests may experience this incredible attraction using a traditional standby queue for the first time since it opened in 2019.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

What Needs to Change for YOU to Feel Comfortable in Disney World Right Now

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding traveling due to the COVID pandemic. Disney World has taken...
TRAVEL
allears.net

How You Plan for Disney World Needs to Change

Disney World is seeing huge changes coming soon, like the debut of Disney Genie and the 50th anniversary celebrations in the parks. But, how are those big updates going to change how you plan you upcoming Disney World vacation? Well, we’re breaking down some of the most important ways you’re going to need to alter your planning methods!
CELL PHONES
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: WHEN You Can Make Reservations for Space 220 in Disney World

There are quite a few new things coming to EPCOT as part of the park’s big transformation. Soon, EPCOT will have an all-new fireworks show (Harmonious), a new Ratatouille attraction, a new creperie restaurant, and more. But before all of that, EPCOT’s new space-themed restaurant, Space 220, will finally open up for guests to enjoy! We know that the restaurant will be opening up in September, and we JUST found out what will be on the menu, but when will you be able to make reservations? We’ve got all the details right here!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Inside the Magic

Disney World Announces Standby Queue For Rise of the Resistance

It’s time to join the Resistance! Walt Disney World Resort’s beloved theme park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Guest-favorite attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Now, Disney has officially confirmed that the way Guests experience this ride will be changing very soon!
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

Steakhouse 71 opening Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World, menus revealed

Steakhouse 71, located on the first floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, has set its opening date and shared a look at its menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner!. Opening on Oct. 1 — the same day as the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort —...
RESTAURANTS
WDW Prep School

Space 220 Reservations Open September 20, Menus & Prices Revealed

We already knew Space 220 is opening on Sept. 20 at Epcot (next to Mission: SPACE) and now we know when reservations can finally be booked. The Table Service spot will accept walk-ins from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 only. Then, reservations will be available (and are strongly recommended) starting...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Hotels#Discounts#Holiday Hotel#Disney News#Passholders#Disney Visa#Hollywood Studios#Club Cool#The Creations Shop Opens#Mouse Gear
allears.net

Check Your Inbox, You May Have a 20% Disney World Hotel Discount!

Earlier today, Disney World announced 2 deals that could help you save on your trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth this holiday season. Specifically, Disney announced a deal for Annual Passholders and a separate offer for Florida Residents. What if you want to save on your Disney World hotel but these deals don’t work for you? Well, if you check your email inbox, you may find that you’re eligible for a special deal of your own!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: MENUS Released for Space 220 in EPCOT

Space 220 is an outer space-themed dining experience coming soon to EPCOT where guests will board an elevator that simulates traveling 220 miles above the Earth to dine at the Centauri Space Station. This restaurant finally got an opening date of September 20th, 2021. And now we’ve got ALL the...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: No More Virtual Queue for Rise of the Resistance, New Stores, & Returning Shows

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. It’s been a busy week in Disney World! More buffets have opened, Finding Nemo: the Musical is changing, we’ve got menus for Space 220 and Steakhouse 71. Plus, that bitter Beverly soda is back and how you ride Rise of the Resistance has changed yet again.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: You WON’T Need a Rise of the Resistance Boarding Group in Disney World SOON!

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most popular rides in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But, if you want to get on this popular attraction right now, you’ll have to try and score a Boarding Group, which can be one of the most difficult things to do in Disney World. We’ve seen boarding group times change, and parts of the process be updated, but now Disney has made a HUGE announcement about the future of Boarding Groups at this ride.
TRAVEL
allears.net

You Can Still AVOID the Standby Line for Rise of the Resistance — But It’ll Cost You

Rise of the Resistance has been a super popular ride at Walt Disney World since it opened in 2019!. But, instead of waiting in line for hours, Disney used a virtual queue system with boarding passes, so you could book your pass and then come back when it was your turn to go on the ride. Getting boarding passes was a challenge in itself though, because they got scooped up very fast once they were made available! We gave you tips on maximizing your chances of getting a pass, but now, all of that is about to go out the window, because Rise of the Resistance is going to switch to a normal standby line soon!
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance To Remove Virtual Queue Option at Walt Disney World!

Woah! In news I certainly wasn’t expecting to see. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will no long offer the virtual queue option beginning on September 23. The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will begin using a traditional standby queue all day for the first time ever. (That’s because when the attraction opened in 2019, it only offered a virtual queue. Which has continued to be the only option to this day.)
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney World Fans Conflicted After MAJOR Rise of the Resistance Update

The time has come. One of Walt Disney World’s most popular attractions will now be open to ALL Guests. Starting September 23, 2021, Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort will be able to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance via a standby queue for the first time since its inception.
TRAVEL
themainstreetmouse.com

Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT: More Details and Menus Revealed

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Karen McClintock. Get ready to let your taste buds take (a simulated!) flight 220 miles above Earth’s surface as Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT officially begins virtual departures on Sept. 20 for walk-up diners. Reservations will be available to book on Sept. 20, with the first reservation date available on Sept. 27.
RESTAURANTS
97ZOK

Illinois Hotel Announces Huge Discount Beauty Sale

Fall means makeover time, but isn't it better to get your makeover ingredients at a discount? Um, yes!. Tis the season to change up your look. Fall is the perfect time to get some new clothes and some new makeup and recreate your style for chilly days and nights. But,...
ROCKFORD, IL
visitmickey.com

BREAKING NEWS - Rise of the Resistance to suspend the Virtual Queue!!!

Beginning September 23, we will pause the use of virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios may experience this incredible attraction using a traditional standby queue for the first time since it opened in 2019. Virtual queues continue to be helpful with...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify for a Discount on the New 50th Anniversary MagicBand in Disney World?!

Disney World sometimes has exclusive merchandise, which only certain guests can buy. You’ll have to be an Annual Passholder to buy some things, a Disney Vacation Club Member for others, or maybe even a member of D23 (Disney’s official fan club) to get certain items. The new MagicBand we found in Disney World is one of these exclusive items — find out if you’ll be able to buy it!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy