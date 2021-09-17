Disney News You Missed: Space 220 Menus, a Rise of the Resistance CHANGE, and Hotel DISCOUNTS!

Rise of the Resistance has been a super popular ride at Walt Disney World since it opened in 2019!. But, instead of waiting in line for hours, Disney used a virtual queue system with boarding passes, so you could book your pass and then come back when it was your turn to go on the ride. Getting boarding passes was a challenge in itself though, because they got scooped up very fast once they were made available! We gave you tips on maximizing your chances of getting a pass, but now, all of that is about to go out the window, because Rise of the Resistance is going to switch to a normal standby line soon!

