CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers Sending Za’Darius Smith to Injured Reserve

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are placing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on short-term injured reserve in hopes of getting the Pro Bowl pass rusher past a troublesome back injury.

“We’re going to have to shut him down for a while,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “It’s a matter of do you keep him in a limited role or do you shut him down for a while and try to get him healthy and get him up to the snap count that we’d like him to be (and) just like he’s been in the past, because he’s such an impact player.”

Smith practiced only once during training camp. After that one practice, in which he did only individual drills, Smith missed the next three weeks. He returned last week, practiced on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (but not Friday), and played in 18 snaps on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Smith will miss at least the next three games, starting with Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The hope is Smith will come back healthy and able to handle a heavier workload than he received vs. Jacksonville.

LaFleur said the team is attempting to fill the roster spot by raiding another team’s practice squad for an edge defender.

3 Days Until Packers-Lions: 3 Areas of Concern

The Green Bay Packers are 11.5-point favorites but there are some reasons for concern ahead of Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

  • 20 hours ago

Solid-Gold Hackett Becomes Top Coaching Candidate

"He’s got an incredible passion, he has a great football mind, he’s an incredible teacher," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Thursday.

  • 10 hours ago

Rodgers Is the Boss After Packers Loss

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is undefeated after his six losses. It's easy to see why.

The Packers will have to lean heavily on the quality duo of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. But the depth has taken an enormous blow. Behind those two are unproven Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers.

“He’s a disruptive force. He’s a game-wrecker,” LaFleur said of Smith. “I think he’s a guy the offense has to account for on every play, where he’s at, where he’s aligned, how are we going to protect against a guy like that? If you give him those one-on-one matchups, he can make you pay. He’s proven his worth over the last couple years.”

While Smith had another impactful season in 2020, he wasn’t as great as he was in 2019. In his first year in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $64 million contract, Smith recorded 13.5 sacks and led the NFL with 93 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Smith had 12.5 sacks. On the downside, he ranked 17th with 51 pressures. On the bright side, he forced four fumbles – as many as his first five NFL seasons combined.

Even with his 26 sacks the past two seasons, the Packers entered this season needing more out of Smith. That goes beyond sacks and pressures during the regular season but in the playoffs. In two divisional-round wins, according to PFF, Smith had three sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. In two NFC Championship Games, he had zero sacks and one pressure. In the big moments, Smith must deliver a better pass rush and a more determined run defense.

The question is whether Smith will be in position to make much of a game-changing impact at all and whether he’ll be able to build his brand. When “Madden NFL” posted its top-10 edge rushers, Smith ranked 10th despite being third in the league in sacks the past two years.

“They’re still snubbing me,” Smith said in June of lists such as the one at Pro Football Focus, which had him 13th among edge rushers. “It is what it is. I feel like it adds fuel to the fire, and I’m going to continue to prove myself. I think when I came out of Baltimore, I led the team in sacks and pressures and hits. And then I came here and had a dominant year, and it was basically another snub year. And after last year, I was (fourth) in the league in sacks, (third) with forced fumbles, and they’re still snubbing me. But it is what it is. Like I said, it’s going to continue to add fuel to the fire, and I’m just going to continue to prove myself each and every year.”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Fox News

Aaron Rodgers admits he '100%' considered retirement amid Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers admitted Sunday he "100%" considered retiring from the NFL amid the drama swirling around his relationship with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Rodgers appeared in an interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and talked about the offseason. The 2020 NFL MVP told Andrews he wasn’t intentionally trying to create drama in the offseason when the trade rumors were swirling but definitely believed a trade was possible.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Injured Reserve#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#The Detroit Lions#Packers Lions#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key edge rusher on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers had a very disappointing week one loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, the Packers have lost star edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for at least three weeks. Smith has been dealing with a back injury, and it reportedly did not respond well in the Packers’ season opener.
NFL
247Sports

Packers' Dafney sidelined for at least three weeks on injured reserve

A promising campaign will come to a sudden halt for Dominique Dafney. The Green Bay Packers are placing the multifaceted tight end on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least three weeks. Dafney was listed on Thursday's injury report as being hindered by a hip injury; he practiced in a...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
254
Followers
629
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy