As coronavirus cases continue past 150,000 a day in America, are you safe against it? That was the question at the top of mind for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Sunday morning. On Meet the Press, he discussed boosters and immunity after a COVID infection, and the five points you're about to read may save your life. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO