West Chester’s Fame Fire Company to Celebrate Final Phase of Expansion, Housing of Equipment on Saturday

Image via Fame Fire Company.

Fame Fire Company No. 3 of West Chester will celebrate the final phase of renovations and enhancements to its station and formally house three major pieces of apparatus — Engine 53, Rescue 53, and Ladder 53 — in a traditional “push-in” ceremony.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1-3 PM (rain or shine).

The ceremony marks the final phase of Fame’s $2.5 million capital campaign and the beginning of a new era for the 183-year-old fire company.

Other West Chester Fire Department companies will push the equipment into the building by hand in a traditional dedication ceremony.

Fame officials, local politicians, and community representatives will be in attendance, along with VISTA Today, which will stream the event via Facebook Live .

Refreshments will be served, and tours of the building will be available. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Donate to Fame Fire Company’s capital campaign .