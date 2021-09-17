CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester’s Fame Fire Company to Celebrate Final Phase of Expansion, Housing of Equipment on Saturday

 9 days ago

Image via Fame Fire Company.

Fame Fire Company No. 3 of West Chester will celebrate the final phase of renovations and enhancements to its station and formally house three major pieces of apparatus — Engine 53, Rescue 53, and Ladder 53 — in a traditional “push-in” ceremony.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1-3 PM (rain or shine).

The ceremony marks the final phase of Fame’s $2.5 million capital campaign and the beginning of a new era for the 183-year-old fire company.

Other West Chester Fire Department companies will push the equipment into the building by hand in a traditional dedication ceremony.

Fame officials, local politicians, and community representatives will be in attendance, along with VISTA Today, which will stream the event via Facebook Live.

Refreshments will be served, and tours of the building will be available. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Donate to Fame Fire Company’s capital campaign.

