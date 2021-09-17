Former Round Rock Steak N' Shake to become home of new Whataburger location in 2022

The downtown Round Rock location of Lamppost Coffee will reopen during the week of Sept. 27, according to signage recently added to the front door. Located at 201 E. Main St., Ste. 101, the coffee house has been temporarily closed by the Williamson County and Cities Health District Division of Environmental Health since Aug. 20. According to a notice posted on the door of the shop in August, Lamppost was given 45 days to get its plan review application approved by the WCCHD but did not get it done in time.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO