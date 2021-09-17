Former Round Rock Steak N' Shake to become home of new Whataburger location in 2022
A former Steak N' Shake location at 281 University Blvd. is set to re-emerge as a Whataburger in 2022. Renovation of the building is set to begin in November, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the site will receive a complete interior rework with all new finishes. A small portion of the building will be demolished, and an addition will be constructed. Whataburger representatives have confirmed that there is not yet a set opening date for this location. www.whataburger.com.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0