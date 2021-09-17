CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

UPDATE 1-Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

By Julia Love
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds details from meeting, byline)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said.

The ruling amounted to “one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement” between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

He also told employees that Apple plans to have a physical retail presence in India. The country has a massive smartphone market, but Apple’s iPhones have only a small market share there compared with Android devices, the source said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Writing by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Related
Macdaily News

In leaked memo to staff, Tim Cook says Apple is cracking down on leakers

Yet again, Apple is doubling-down on stopping leaks and punishing the employees who are responsible for them, according to an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook to employees – leaked, of course. 🤣. Via The Verge, Cook’s widely-leaked email regarding leaks, verbatim:. Dear Team,. It was great to connect with...
BUSINESS
iclarified.com

Tim Cook Says Apple is 'Doing Everything in Our Power' to Identify Leakers

In a leaked note to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is "doing everything in our power" to identify leakers. Cook also said "people who leak confidential information do not belong here." Notably, Apple's 'California Event' did have some surprises including the earlier than expected launch of a...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Tim Cook embraces the verdict of Epic Games case, says Apple will not give ‘special’ treatment to anyone

In an internal meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke on Epic Games’ verdict which held the company’s integrity. On Friday, September 11, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled on the high-profile Epic Games case which found the developer in violation of its contract and exonerated Apple by stating that it’s not a ‘monopoly’. However, Apple was ordered to do away with the anti-steering policy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
The Independent

Tim Cook says leakers ‘do not belong at Apple’ after iPhone revealed before release

Tim Cook has said that leakers “do not belong” at Apple, after the leak of the new iPhone and other internal discussions, according to a new report.The Apple chief executive sent an email to Apple employees warning them not to make internal information public, according to The Verge. The message followed a meeting among staff that was leaked to the same publication.Apple has in the past worked hard to crack down on leaks from within its company. Some of those appear to have been successful, with recent product launches being less extensively reported ahead of Apple’s official reveal, for instance.But...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#U S Immigration#The App Store
WNMT AM 650

Deputy chief of Russia’s Novatek says he will fight U.S. tax charges

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges. “Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I...
ECONOMY
Modesto Bee

Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges were released from prison and flown out of the country on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, just after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department over fraud charges and flew to China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Arrests, anger and court battles -- the case of Meng Wanzhou

The 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant, followed by China's detention of two Canadians, sparked an unprecedented dispute between Beijing and Ottawa. Here are the key dates in the case: - Wanted: Meng Wanzhou - In August 2018, a New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei's number two, dubbed the "Princess of Huawei."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with...
POLITICS
KTLA

Drugmakers expected to reap billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be. U.S. health officials late on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy