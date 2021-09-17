New DB Corey Ballentine brings experience returning kicks after Lions put 2 on turf in opener

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions had a long list of mistakes coming out of their season-opening loss to the 49ers, flirting with disaster on two kickoffs in Week 1 to boot. Godwin Igwebuike took four kickoffs for an average of 13.75 yards in the opener, fumbling one of those and struggling to handle a squib before the half on another. Now, the Lions have claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers via the New York Jets, adding another player with return and coverage experience on special teams.