Kern Public Health provides updated data on local COVID-19 deaths, those 65 and older continue to be most affected age group
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths on Friday. KCPH said death demographics are updated when sufficient data accumulates to prevent the identification of those who died. The department also has to make sure HIPAA guidelines are met. Kern Public Health last updated the local death data on April 20.www.kget.com
Comments / 0