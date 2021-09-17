CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird's Daughter Ella Gets Cut For The First Time

 9 days ago
Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird took her daughter Ella to get her very first cut. The proud mother-of-two admitted she was feeling a little emotional as this was the very first time Ella got her hair cut. Lauryn was generous enough to share a few photos on Instagram of her daughter while she was getting her hair cut. She also shared a photo of the finished product after Ella’s first haircut was over. Moreover, she gushed about how proud she was of the little girl in the caption of the photo.

