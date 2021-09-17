Lincoln University Student, Out of Babysitting Options, Benefits from the Compassion of a Paternal Professor

Image via 6ABC

When a student told Lincoln University professor Dr. Aqeel Dix that she would have to miss class because she could not find a babysitter, his reply was concise: “No.” Beccah Hendrickson of 6ABC explains how this seemingly cold response had an ending filled with warmth.

After her professor’s curt reply, senior Imani Lamarr was panicky. “I was just looking at him like, ‘No, I can’t miss this class?'” she said.

Lamarr quickly explained that she was out of options, but the professor replied that leaving her baby home was not what he had in mind.

He wanted Lamarr to come to class with her child.

“I’m not going to have one of my students miss my class because they have no one to watch their child,” said Dix. “That’s just not an option for me.”

Despite some reservations, Lamarr showed up for class with her son.

When it was time to take notes, the professor picked up the baby and continued lecturing while holding the boy.

The moment was captured on video by students and shared on social media, where it has since gone viral.

“I never thought that it would come to that, and to have somebody who’s there for me — who really cares — it meant a lot,” said Lamarr.

Read more about the Lincoln University professor’s kindness at 6ABC .