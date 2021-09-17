CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Atmore, McCullough, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 21, Lottie, Redtown, Poarch, Mount Gillis, Freemanville, Booneville, Nokomis, Perdido, Martinville, Serange, Rabun, Malta, Robinsonville, Dyas and Huxford. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

