Athens, GA

Mistrial ordered for the second time in trial of Athens man charged with rape

Athens Banner-Herald
 9 days ago

A second mistrial was ordered Thursday in the rape trial of an Athens man charged with raping and sodomizing a woman in her apartment off Mitchell Bridge Road in April 2018. Alex Michael Mosby, 30, was on trial in Clarke County Superior Court when the jury deadlocked at six for acquittal and six to convict. Judge Lawton Stephens ordered the mistrial after the jury was unable to agree on a verdict.

