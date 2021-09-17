Social Media For Lawyers

CLAY COUNTY – Tayler Harber was a model student at Orange Park High. Less than a year later after graduating in 2016, though, she committed a felony that would change the rest of her life. Unwilling to let an armed robbery charge take over her life – no matter how hard her past tried to affect her future – Harber turned her story into a platform for advocacy, support and change. Just months after creating it, her TikTok has more than one million followers, and it’s there that she makes frequent posts about what she endured behind bars, the kind of change Florida prisons need for women and how one careless decision doesn’t have to be the end-all-be-all society can make it out to be.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO