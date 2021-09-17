CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Two Americans die rock climbing in Mallorca

By Clara Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Americans have died after going cliff climbing in Mallorca, according to reports.The two men, aged 25 and 35, have not had their identities made public, but it is believed that they had come from Barcelona to explore the caves near Portocolom, a port on the Spanish island.The location is a popular destination for climbers interested in psicobloc, a form of cliff climbing over water to reduce the chance of injuries. It is otherwise known as deep water soloing, according to the British Mountaineering Council.The Guardia Civil confirmed their deaths, saying that their bodies were discovered near Cueva de es...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spanish volcano remains volatile, 5 days after eruption

A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands continued to produce explosions and spew out lava Friday, five days after it erupted, authorities said.The lava has destroyed almost 400 buildings on La Palma including many homes, on the western side of the island of 85,000 people, a European Union monitoring program said.It said the lava stretches over 180 hectares (almost 20,000 square feet) and has blocked 14 kilometers (9 miles) of roads.The government of la Palma island said officials had recorded 1,130 quakes in the area over the past week as the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge shook with blasts of...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Americans#Us Embassy#Mountaineering#Accident#Spanish#The Guardia Civil#Guardian#The Us Embassy#Zona Que#Todo Apunta#Hermanospou
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
goworldtravel.com

Explore Share: Rock Climbing in Barcelona

The iconic city of stunning beauty and rich culture, Barcelona, is your new alpine adventure destination on the Explore Share: Rock Climbing in Barcelona Day Trip. Did you know that Barcelona is just a small distance from some of the most desirable and exciting climbing locations worldwide? No matter what style of climbing you are looking to enjoy, there are spots perfect for you.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

August proves deadliest month for migrants braving Atlantic

Migrant deaths along the Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain s Canary Islands reached a record high last month with 379 lives lost, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. Those deaths account for nearly half the total number of casualties for all of 2021 — 735 adults and 50 children — according to the United Nations agency’s Missing Migrants Project. More than 9,300 people have arrived in the Canary Islands by sea in the first eight months of 2021, a significant increase from 2020 when 3,933 arrived. The Atlantic route is one of the most dangerous sea...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy