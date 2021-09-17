Two Americans die rock climbing in Mallorca

Two Americans have died after going cliff climbing in Mallorca, according to reports.The two men, aged 25 and 35, have not had their identities made public, but it is believed that they had come from Barcelona to explore the caves near Portocolom, a port on the Spanish island.The location is a popular destination for climbers interested in psicobloc, a form of cliff climbing over water to reduce the chance of injuries. It is otherwise known as deep water soloing, according to the British Mountaineering Council.The Guardia Civil confirmed their deaths, saying that their bodies were discovered near Cueva de es...