CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Milo Ventimiglia Exposes Just How "Uncomfortable" He Felt After Viral Short Shorts Debate

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Milo Ventimiglia Talks THOSE Tiny Shorts That Broke the Internet. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively unzipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 17 to reveal just how awkward the debate over those workout shorts was earlier this year. Back in April, a paparazzi pic of Ventimiglia leaving the gym went viral due to the short hemline showing off the Gilmore Girls alum's toned thighs.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson 'teared up' over scene with Milo Ventimiglia

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson and Milo Ventimiglia reunited to talk about their time on the show and one very special scene. While Patterson said he didn't always watch the show back, he said he was deeply moved by a scene in the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" reboot that his character Luke Danes shared with his nephew Jess Mariano, who was played by Ventimiglia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
HelloGiggles

Milo Ventimiglia Has Made Peace With Jess and Rory Not Working Out on 'Gilmore Girls'

Even if you were Team Dean when watching , it's impossible not to feel something for the love story between Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Their story was an emotional rollercoaster ride and Ventimiglia finally shared his thoughts on how the onscreen relationship ended—over 14 years after the series' final episode aired.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Milo Ventimiglia Has Thoughts About A Gilmore Girls Return After This Is Us

With any hugely successful show, fans remain hopeful that the end of a series is less of a “goodbye” and more of a “see you later.” Gilmore Girls fans are certainly no different. Where you lead, we will follow, especially after the pregnancy bomb that Rory dropped in the waning seconds of “Fall,” the fourth and final installment in the series’ 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Milo Ventimiglia, who’s currently on set of the final season of This Is Us, discussed the possibility of doing more Gilmore Girls after he wraps his six-season arc as Pearson patriarch Jack on the NBC drama.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Milo Ventimiglia visits Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson's podcast, recalls his real-life romance with Alexis Bledel

The Luke and Jess actors recounted their time in Stars Hollow this week on the I Am All In with Scott Patterson Gilmore Girls recap podcast. "I think things are complicated when you're young," the This Is Us star says of dating his co-star. "I think you're going through a developmental change. You are seeing things in the world that you've never seen before. You're experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you're experiencing for the first time. So I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn't work out. They went in different directions. And that's OK too. That's kind of great." He went on to praise the young fictional couple, saying, "Outside of what anybody wanted to put onto those two, they kind of made their own world and I think that's pretty cool." ALSO: Patterson recalls tearing up recently watching a Luke and Jess scene.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Shorts#This Is Us#The New York Times#Getty Images
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Willie Garson's cause of death confirmed

Willie Garson's cause of death has been confirmed. The "Sex and the City" star died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary in the New York Times. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his son, Nathen. "I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

111K+
Followers
32K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy