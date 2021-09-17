Milo Ventimiglia Exposes Just How "Uncomfortable" He Felt After Viral Short Shorts Debate
Watch: Milo Ventimiglia Talks THOSE Tiny Shorts That Broke the Internet. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively unzipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 17 to reveal just how awkward the debate over those workout shorts was earlier this year. Back in April, a paparazzi pic of Ventimiglia leaving the gym went viral due to the short hemline showing off the Gilmore Girls alum's toned thighs.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0