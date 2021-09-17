Milo Ventimiglia Exposes Just How "Uncomfortable" He Felt After Viral Short Shorts Debate

The Luke and Jess actors recounted their time in Stars Hollow this week on the I Am All In with Scott Patterson Gilmore Girls recap podcast. "I think things are complicated when you're young," the This Is Us star says of dating his co-star. "I think you're going through a developmental change. You are seeing things in the world that you've never seen before. You're experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you're experiencing for the first time. So I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn't work out. They went in different directions. And that's OK too. That's kind of great." He went on to praise the young fictional couple, saying, "Outside of what anybody wanted to put onto those two, they kind of made their own world and I think that's pretty cool." ALSO: Patterson recalls tearing up recently watching a Luke and Jess scene.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO